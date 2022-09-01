Every movie and show coming to Netflix in September

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

At long last, cult animated series Bee and PuppyCat arrives on Netflix. Other animated treats include Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime series from Studio Trigger, and Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, a gorgeous animated event. Also coming to the platform are the new seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga and Cobra Kai, along with Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Available sometime in September

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The beloved competition series returns.

Plan A Plan B (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.

Who Likes My Follower? (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Three successful influencers each help one of their followers narrow down a field of dating prospects, hoping to trade digital likes for real-life love.

Available Sept. 1

Fenced In (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Liss Pereira: Adulting (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes.

Love in the Villa (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.

Off the Hook (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens.

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Available Sept. 2

Buy My House (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.

Dated and Related (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Hopeful singles and their siblings head to a lavish villa, where they’ll all be trying to find love — and win $100,000 — in this dating competition.

Devil in Ohio (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a season of fresh starts, the wives redefine relationships, careers and personal goals — all with their signature mix of cheeky quips and camaraderie.

Fakes (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

The Festival of Troubadours (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.

Ivy + Bean (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance... forever!

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that’s coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom... haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case!

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they’ll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it — tout suite!

You’re Nothing Special (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Life in Amaia’s new hometown starts to get a lot more interesting when a rumor spreads at school that she’s inherited her grandmother’s magical talents.

Available Sept. 3

Little Women (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

Available Sept. 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Jump into a bright and colorful “CoComelon” world, where cute characters and kid-friendly tunes help little ones learn and grow!

Once Upon a Small Town (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

Vampire Academy

Available Sept. 6

Bee and PuppyCat (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.

Get Smart With Money (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong’s directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don’t use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more.

Untold: The Race of the Century (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America’s Cup.

Available Sept. 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: When a suspect is found in a journalist’s murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.

Available Sept. 8

Entrapped (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this “Trapped” sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.

Diorama (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.

Available Sept. 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat.

End of the Road (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After receiving life-altering news, Pol struggles to find a new normal. Meanwhile, his classmates navigate their own personal and academic obstacles.

No Limit (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding free-diving instructor in this visually arresting romantic drama.

Narco-Saints (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.

Available Sept. 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

Available Sept. 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.

In the Dark: Season 4

Available Sept. 14

Broad Peak (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey was incomplete. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to finish what he started.

The Catholic School (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1975, three students at a prestigious all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a horrifying crime that shocks their classmates and community.

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: This drama series traces ranchera music icon Vicente Fernandez’ rise from a working class upbringing to superstardom — and the heartbreak in between.

Heartbreak High (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.

Sins of Our Mother (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children. For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

Available Sept. 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

Intervention: Season 21

Terim (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Legendary manager Fatih Terim recounts his football journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory.

Available Sept. 16

The Brave Ones (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister’s death, a goddess must learn to harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

Do Revenge (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Drifting Home (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Bloom tries to understand and control her powers while she and the other students at Alfea pull together to defend Solaria from a catastrophic threat.

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: In the wake of an injury, American teen Kyra Berry gets a second chance to chase her dreams — and a gymnastics scholarship — in faraway Australia.

I Used to Be Famous (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two decades after his peak, a former boy band star gets an unexpected second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

Jogi (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind season two after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar (S2) premieres September 16th.

Mirror, Mirror (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company’s 50th anniversary party.

Santo (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Two cops (Bruno Gagliasso, Raúl Arévalo) must learn to work together to catch the world’s most-wanted drug dealer, whose face has never been revealed.

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Upstart payment firm Wirecard wowed the financial industry with its runaway success — until a tenacious team of journalists exposed massive fraud.

This Is the End

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

From Netflix: Featuring never-before-seen concert footage and narration by Jeff Bridges, this documentary explores CCR’s humble origins and meteoric rise.

Available Sept. 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The gang’s on-the-go adventures take an un-fur-gettable turn when Tag, Scooch and friends welcome a new family to Pawston and show them all around town!

Available Sept. 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver Colorado, Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream. Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer’s last temper tantrum and much more.

Available Sept. 21

Designing Miami (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Miami’s two hottest designers aren’t just competitors, they’re also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time - she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach. Juggling the needs of their deep pocketed clients, their staffs of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn’t easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor.

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.

Iron Chef Mexico (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Rising talents participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico’s finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef.

The Perfumier (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie— but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told…until now. 10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation. A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control. Featuring interviews with Alexis Haines (Neiers), Nick Norgo (Prugo), Andrea Arlington-Dunne, Gabrielle Hames, Audrina Patridge, and Perez Hilton.

Available Sept. 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary.

Karma’s World: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: New songs and adventures await in Hansberry Heights as Karma rhymes her way through bigger challenges and shows up for her family, friends and community.

Snabba Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Tormented by memories of Salim, Leya can’t seem to escape her past as the ruthless chase for easy money continues.

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events.

Available Sept. 23

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Tyler Perry’s sweeping tale of forbidden love unspools 40 years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the Deep South.

ATHENA (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos.

The Girls at the Back (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Five women in their 30s, friends since high school, gather for their annual getaway. But this year, one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The phishing scams of Jamtara are getting trickier by the day, as new players and shady politicians join the fray.

Lou (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world.

Available Sept. 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: The Elric brothers’ long and winding journey comes to a close in this epic finale, where they must face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

Available Sept. 26

A Trip to Infinity (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This documentary profiles pioneers of math and physics around the world who are trying to explain infinity — and find it.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When these sure-footed friends stick together, their magic is even better! Welcome to Equestria, where everypony belongs.

Available Sept. 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise … and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.

Available Sept. 28

Blonde (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this boldly reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Wrongfully convicted former inmate Raphael Rowe continues his investigation of formidable prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The sizzling hot reality series returns.

Available Sept. 29

The Empress (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In 1800s Austria, passionate and rebellious Sisi and Emperor Franz Joseph face love under duress, intrigues and power struggles at the Viennese court.

Available Sept. 30

Anikulapo (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After an affair with the king’s wife leads to his demise, a zealous traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another chance.

Entergalactic (Netflix Special)

From Netflix: From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

Floor Is Lava: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who’s going to triumph and who’s going to be toast?

Human Playground (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Idris Elba’s Human Playground sees the Hollywood actor serve as Executive Producer, as well as providing voiceover, on this epic new documentary series brought to you by the same team behind international best seller Before They Pass Away, which has sold hundreds of thousand copies worldwide.

Phantom Pups (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: After Freddie and his family move into a house that everyone in town believes is haunted, he uncovers the cause of the mysterious happenings.

Rainbow (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

What We Leave Behind