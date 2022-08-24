Smash Bros. creator has a new YouTube channel to help make games ‘a little more fun’

Missing your regular dose of Masahiro Sakurai since the final character reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last October? Not to worry, the director behind the Super Smash Bros. series and the creator of Kirby has launched a new YouTube channel dedicated to sharing his knowledge of game design amassed over three decades in the industry.

“Don’t expect me to stream games or anything like that,” Sakurai said in the inaugural video for the channel. “I’ll instead be talking about topics like game development and what makes games fun.”

Sakurai has uploaded two other videos to the channel at the moment, a retrospective on the designer’s career from 1992 to 2021, and another video focused on the use of “hit stop” in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to give impact to significant game moments and how this effect can be (and has been) applied to other games, including shoot-’em-ups like Defender and Fantasy Zone.

The launch of the channel follows Sakurai’s announcement on Twitter that he would cease posting daily screenshots from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which Sakurai had consistently done since December 2019. With Ultimate now finally complete, Sakurai can now turn his focus to training up the next generation of game designers to make something great of their own.