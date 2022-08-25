Assassin’s Creed and Middle-earth highlight Amazon Prime’s free games for September

Amazon Prime subscribers get access to eight video games — including a very timely Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — in September’s Prime Gaming lineup. Shadow of Mordor, chosen because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video Sept. 2, is joined by Football Manager 2022 and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

September’s Games with Prime also include The Dig, LucasArts’ 1995 point-and-click science fiction adventure (written by Steven Spielberg, no less); the roguelike tactics game Defend the Rook; the historical narrative We. The Revolution; 3D platformer Castle on the Coast; and murder mystery Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition.

It’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, Shadow of Mordor, and Football Manager 2022 that will get the most attention in this month’s lineup. All three are AAA specimens of their genres — action adventure and sports management — that offer dozens of hours in gameplay. Origins began Assassin’s Creed ancient world story arc in 2017 with a visit to Ptolemaic Egypt, and 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor extended the Lord of the Rings canon with the tale of the Gondorian ranger Talion, and the vengeful ghost of Celebrimbor.

Prime Gaming’s September games are all for Windows PC; Amazon Prime subscribers may claim them beginning Sept. 1.