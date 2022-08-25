The Umbrella Academy will end with season 4

The Umbrella Academy is getting a fourth season — and it will be the show’s final one. Based on Gerard Way’s comic of the same name, the series first premiered in 2019. It follows seven superpowered siblings who keep having to save the world from ending, albeit in completely different circumstances each time. The most recent season premiered this summer.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” said showrunner Steve Blackman in a press release. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

At the end of season 3 — spoilers ahead! — the Hargreeves siblings ended up in a reality where they didn’t have any of their powers. But at least they’re all together! Mostly. So far, the returning cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

One notable missing name is Genesis Rodriguez, who plays Sloane Hargreeves. In season 3, the Umbrella Academy ended up in a world where their domineering father adopted seven other superpowered kids and dubbed them the Sparrow Academy. Sloane was one of them. While she did survive to the end of the season, she was missing from the final scenes.

There are plenty of loose ends that need to be wrapped up in the final season. The show has already departed from the comics. Both Way and Blackman agree to view them as separate entities. So if you’re looking at your comics as a way to predict where this last season will go, you’re probably going to have a hard time.

The Umbrella Academy may be ending, but Blackman has his hands full with other Netflix projects. He is set to develop a show based on acclaimed video game Horizon Zero Dawn and a thriller event series that takes place on the International Space Station.

There is no news on when the last season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere.