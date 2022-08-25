Microsoft Flight Simulator becomes hover simulator this November with helicopters

Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting two new updates, Microsoft revealed in a blog post on Thursday. The first, City Update 01, is all about enhancing Germany, and is available as of Aug. 25. The second, much larger update, is for the game’s 40th Anniversary Edition, which will add helicopters, gliders, and more on Nov. 11. Both updates are free for fans who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or are Game Pass subscribers.

City Update 01 celebrates Gamescom by adding photogrammetry versions of five German cities to the game. Players can now fly through photorealistic versions of Hanover, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Bronn, and Cologne. In the reveal blog, Microsoft pointed out that fans will be able to spot the Koelnmesse exhibition center in Cologne, which houses Gamescom each year.

As for the 40th Anniversary Edition, the biggest feature is the new vehicle types — helicopters and gliders — which return to the franchise for the first time since 2006. But the update is more than just “hover simulator,” and will also add some highly-requested planes to the game. Most notably, the Airbus A-310 airliner will come to the game on Nov. 11, and each cockpit button will have a function.

The 40th Anniversary Edition will also bring new historical planes, airfields, and remastered missions from past flight simulator games. Here’s the complete breakdown of new items coming to the game this November:

Four classic commercial airports

10 glider airports

12 new aircraft

14 heliports

20 classic missions

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on both Xbox and PC Game Pass.