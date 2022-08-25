 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dark Souls 3 is back online after 7 months of downtime

FromSoftware brings jolly cooperation and PvP back to one of the Dark Souls games on PC

A phantom knight in purple is summoned Dark Souls 3 Image: FromSoftare/Bandai Namco

Seven months after developer FromSoftware temporarily removed online services for its Dark Souls games on PC, a move caused by a potentially dangerous exploit discovered in its multiplayer component, the studio has brought one of those games back online. FromSoftware announced Thursday that online servers for Dark Souls 3 on Windows PC have been reactivated. That means players can once again play cooperatively and competitively in the lands of Lothric.

But what about Dark Souls 3’s predecessors? FromSoft said that it’s still working to restore online features for the original Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2, with no due date in sight.

In January, FromSoftware announced that it was removing online features from its Dark Souls games on Windows PC after a vulnerability was discovered that could lead to malicious code being installed on another user’s computer. PlayStation and Xbox versions of the Dark Souls games were not affected, but at the time, FromSoft fans were concerned the same vulnerability could affect the PC version of Elden Ring. The developer released a statement in February, ahead of Elden Ring’s release, to assure players that “the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms.”

