The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles play ‘dodgebrawl’ now

Velan Studios announced in a blog post on Thursday that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to the free-to-play multiplayer arena game Knockout City on Aug. 30 as part of the game’s seventh season.

The season, titled “Mutant Mutiny,” will introduce a new team of playable characters in the form of Neon, Susan, Ratfink, and Goober — four subterranean mutants who rise above ground to compete against the rest of the Brawlers to prove themselves as the toughest dodgebrawl team around.

Joining them are none other than Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, allowing players to compete in dodgebrawl matches as their favorite Turtles, each boasting their own unique intro pose.

Mutant Mutiny will also introduce a dynamic, changing arena: an offshore industrial dumping ground known as the Sludge Works that will periodically fill with sludge and change as matches progress.

Players will be able to purchase the limited-time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundle for $19.99 and can expect even more Turtle-themed content in weeks four and five of the Mutant Mutiny event, including a Knockout City x TMNT crossover event, a Premium Brawl Pass offering TMNT cosmetic rewards like April O’Neil’s outfit and Shredder’s Mask, new Hideout customization options, and more.