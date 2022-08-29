Polygon’s rest-of-2022 preview

Fall is here, and the end of 2022 looms. There’s plenty to look forward to in the world of entertainment, with exciting releases in the worlds of movies, games, TV, books, and comics slated between now and the dawn of 2023.

Looking for more fare from the biggest franchises? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Andor, and Black Adam have you covered. What about a return to an old favorite setting? The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Interview With the Vampire, Avatar: The Way of Water, and the multiple upcoming Pinocchio movies are there for you.

There are new movies from directors such as Steven Spielberg, Park Chan-wook, and stop-motion animation specialist Henry Selick. And in the realm of genre fare, there’s a sequel to Knives Out, exciting comedies and action movies, and a host of intriguing horror movies spooky enough to give anyone the creeps.

On the games side, God of War Ragnarok roars its way onto PlayStations in November, while Bayonetta 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide are two other exciting upcoming releases.

There’s more to check out than there is time, which is why we’ve done that hard work for you and picked out only the most exciting upcoming releases for you to mark on your calendars. The fun starts with the books, video games, anime, and TV shows we’re looking forward to, and we’ll be previewing comics, movies, and more over the coming days. Enjoy!