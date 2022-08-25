Adam Driver plays a Hitler studies professor surviving the apocalypse in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise

Netflix has released the first trailer for White Noise, an apocalyptic black comedy from director Noam Baumbach based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 breakout novel of the same name.

Adam Driver (Annette) stars as Jack Gladney, a Hitler studies professor at the fictional College-on-the-Hill who, along with his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig) and his four children, must evacuate in the aftermath of a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over their quiet hometown.

Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda), André “3000” Benjamin, and Jodie-Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) join the cast as Jack’s eccentric academic colleagues at College-on-the-Hill, while Sam Nivola, May Nivola, and Raffey Cassidy (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) star as his children Heinrich, Steffie, and Denise.

White Noise is Baumbach’s first adaptation of a pre-existing work. DeLillo’s novel is an insightful, intelligent, and darkly hilarious exploration of the absurdities of postmodern American, capitalism, and technological obsession.

White Noise will premiere on Aug. 31 at the 79th Venice International Film Festival before opening at this year’s New York Film Festival on Sept. 30. The film will play in select theaters and stream on Netflix later this year.