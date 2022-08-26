Netflix kills its Resident Evil series after one season

Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series will not get a second season, Deadline reported Friday. Despite grand, long-term plans for the television adaptation of Capcom’s survival horror franchise, the Resident Evil series reportedly did not find a large enough audience to warrant renewal.

Resident Evil premiered in July, shortly after the highly successful and conversation-dominating second part of Stranger Things season 4 dropped on Netflix, which could account for the former’s tepid word of mouth. The show was also poorly received by critics and fans; in Polygon’s review of the first season, we said, “the biggest surprise about Netflix’s new Resident Evil series [...] is its careful devotion to the series’ weird, and often tampered with, canon — and just how boring the show is as a result.” Reviews elsewhere were similarly negative.

The adaptation, created by Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb, focused on longtime Resident Evil series heavy Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his teenage daughters (“daughters”) Billie and Jade. The narrative was split across two timelines, one set in South Africa where the Umbrella Corporation has established new headquarters, and one more than a decade in the future, where the world has been overrun by zombies. Alongside Reddick, Resident Evil starred Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

The eight-episode Netflix series recently followed another disappointing live-action adaptation, Sony Pictures’ so-so Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which bowed in theaters last November. At least Resident Evil fans will get a fresh fix from the video games soon, with a new story expansion coming for Resident Evil Village this October and a remake of Resident Evil 4 landing early next year.