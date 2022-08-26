 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix kills its Resident Evil series after one season

Back in the volcano, Wesker

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
A zombie with a bloodied mouth faces the camera in a still from Netflix’s Resident Evil Image: Netflix

Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series will not get a second season, Deadline reported Friday. Despite grand, long-term plans for the television adaptation of Capcom’s survival horror franchise, the Resident Evil series reportedly did not find a large enough audience to warrant renewal.

Resident Evil premiered in July, shortly after the highly successful and conversation-dominating second part of Stranger Things season 4 dropped on Netflix, which could account for the former’s tepid word of mouth. The show was also poorly received by critics and fans; in Polygon’s review of the first season, we said, “the biggest surprise about Netflix’s new Resident Evil series [...] is its careful devotion to the series’ weird, and often tampered with, canon — and just how boring the show is as a result.” Reviews elsewhere were similarly negative.

The adaptation, created by Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb, focused on longtime Resident Evil series heavy Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his teenage daughters (“daughters”) Billie and Jade. The narrative was split across two timelines, one set in South Africa where the Umbrella Corporation has established new headquarters, and one more than a decade in the future, where the world has been overrun by zombies. Alongside Reddick, Resident Evil starred Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

The eight-episode Netflix series recently followed another disappointing live-action adaptation, Sony Pictures’ so-so Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which bowed in theaters last November. At least Resident Evil fans will get a fresh fix from the video games soon, with a new story expansion coming for Resident Evil Village this October and a remake of Resident Evil 4 landing early next year.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 26-30

By Ryan Gilliam and Austen Goslin
/ new

Megan Thee Stallion had a great time at Japan’s Super Nintendo World

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The DualSense will let you ‘feel’ dialogue in The Last of Us PS5 remake

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

House of the Dragon was always destined for a second season

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Quicksilver Storm is my favorite Destiny 2 Exotic in years, but it’s locked behind an expensive pre-order

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon