Genshin Impact ‘Vimana Agama’ world quest walkthrough

With Sumeru added to Genshin Impact, a lot of long, confusing world quests are waiting to be discovered. The “Vimana Agama” world quest chain has you explore the inner workings of a huge robot, which contains a few puzzles that can be a little difficult. Our Genshin Impact guide will explain where to start the “Vimana Agama” quest line and how to complete the quest.

Before you start “Vimana Agama,” you’ll need to complete the world quest “The World of Aranara”, which is part of the Aranyaka Part II: Dream Nursery quest line. This quest line is also mandatory to complete the “Children of the Forest” world quest.

First Chapter

Head to the marked location in the image above, and speak with Ararycan to start the quest. Follow the quest objectives until you’re tasked with traveling to Port Osmos to talk to Royinjan. Interact with the teleport waypoint for later use. Travel to Port Osmos and talk to Royinjan. Barter mora with Royinjan. Around 445,000 mora was enough for us, but feel free to use more.

Royinjan’s Chapter

Travel to the secret base marked in your quest objectives. Play the Rhythm of Vamadha, and attack the Vamadha to turn it. Follow the quest until you receive the quest “Linga” from Amadhiah in Vimara Village.

Linga subquest

Teleport to the circled waypoint in Devantaka Mountain, and enter the cave behind you. Interact with the Four-Leaf Sigil above the submerged gear in the center of the cave. Follow the seelie through the submerged cave to a barrier. Drop down below to another seelie, and follow it to unlock the mechanism. Activate the mechanism, and head to the next quest marker. Play the Rhythm of Vamadha and attack the Vamadha to open it. Interact with the Dendrograna in the next room, and hit the targets with a charge attack to unseal the Dendro pillars. Activate the Dendro pillars, and use the unsealed mechanism to lower the water level. Grab the mechanical component to complete the quest.

Yoni subquest

Teleport to the waypoint that we unlocked in the First Chapter. Head to the marked location on your map, and unseal the entrance using Dendrograna. Cleanse the Withering Zone, and collect the mechanical component to complete the quest.

After completing “Linga” and “Yoni”, return to the secret base, and follow the quest objective to unlock “Jazari’s Chapter”.

Jazari’s chapter

Teleport back to the waypoint that we unlocked in the First Chapter, and open the seal on the colossal Ruin Golem. Defeat the Ruin Sentinel on the bottom floor, and place an energy block into the power relay to activate it. Pick up the rest of the energy blocks and place them into the other power relays. Draw power from the marked relay to gain one energy block. Place the energy block in front of the glowing gate on the right, which is the gate marked with the number one in the image above. Take the energy block from the power relay inside and the energy block you placed in front of the gate. Move southwest to the room that needs two energy blocks, and place two energy blocks to open the door. Draw the energy block from the power relay, and collect the two that you placed before. Head to the room on the other side of the central room, and place three energy blocks. Grab the energy cube and recollect the three used to open the door. Retrace your steps and place an energy cube in each of the power relays in descending order. Defeat the Black Serpent Knight, and take the elevator to the top floor. Follow the glowing line on the floor to the power relay, and draw its energy block. Place the energy block on the door on the right, and collect the energy block from inside. Grab the energy block used on the door, and use the two energy blocks to power both relays. Follow the remaining quest objectives to complete the quest.

Dev Delver chapter