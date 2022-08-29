 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kermit gets violent in new Spider-Man Remastered PC mod

Spider-Kerm is here

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image of Kermit the Frog slinging webs in Spider-Man Image: Insomniac Games/TangoTeds

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the Windows PC remaster of the 2018 game originally developed for PlayStation, brought the web slinging hero to computer screens in August. With the game now on Windows PC, modders have already started making goofy changes and edits. And a popular mod that replaces Spider-Man’s Advanced Suit with Kermit the Frog from The Muppets has taken off.

The mod, simply titled, “Kermit The Frog - Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” was created for Windows PC by TangoTeds and posted to Nexus Mods on Sunday. It replaces the Spider-Man model with Kermit and allows you to sling webs, take down baddies, and even shill for the police as the amphibious puppet character.

The mod has made quite a splash. The creator shared a tweet saying, “Don’t ever let me make mods again,” and it’s already gone viral on Twitter.

You can view a video of the mod in action on YouTube. Kermit’s fabric body contorts and twists as he glides from building to building. Unfortunately, the game only changes the character model, so we don’t get to hear his nasally voice in the game. The model itself is also somewhat terrifying in cutscenes. It looks like a full-grown adult went and put on a six-foot tall Kermit mascot costume.

If playing Spider-Man Remastered as cursed Kermit sounds up your ally, you can download the mod now.

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘All-new’ Mafia game will join the Hangar 13 family

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Everything we know about Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Oh thank god, Hoyoverse figured out how to create buff characters 

By Ana Diaz
/ new

How to ‘adventure with Aranara’ in Genshin Impact’s ‘Children of the Forest’ world quest

By Julia Lee
/ new

The Weird Al biopic appropriately spoofs real music biopics

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Pokémon takes cues from Cloverfield in these great found-footage horror shorts

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon