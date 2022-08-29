Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the Windows PC remaster of the 2018 game originally developed for PlayStation, brought the web slinging hero to computer screens in August. With the game now on Windows PC, modders have already started making goofy changes and edits. And a popular mod that replaces Spider-Man’s Advanced Suit with Kermit the Frog from The Muppets has taken off.

The mod, simply titled, “Kermit The Frog - Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” was created for Windows PC by TangoTeds and posted to Nexus Mods on Sunday. It replaces the Spider-Man model with Kermit and allows you to sling webs, take down baddies, and even shill for the police as the amphibious puppet character.

The mod has made quite a splash. The creator shared a tweet saying, “Don’t ever let me make mods again,” and it’s already gone viral on Twitter.

Don't ever let me make mods again pic.twitter.com/gVQweor7a1 — TangoTeds (@TangoTeds) August 27, 2022

You can view a video of the mod in action on YouTube. Kermit’s fabric body contorts and twists as he glides from building to building. Unfortunately, the game only changes the character model, so we don’t get to hear his nasally voice in the game. The model itself is also somewhat terrifying in cutscenes. It looks like a full-grown adult went and put on a six-foot tall Kermit mascot costume.

If playing Spider-Man Remastered as cursed Kermit sounds up your ally, you can download the mod now.