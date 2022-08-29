‘All-new’ Mafia game will join the Hangar 13 family

Hangar 13 is developing a new Mafia game. In a developer interview for the original game’s 20th anniversary, general manager Roman Hladík revealed an upcoming game in the Mafia franchise.

“I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project!” said Hladík. “While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.”

The original Mafia game came out in 2002 and follows a fictional crime family in a city based on Chicago in the 1930s. The subsequent Mafia games also followed different crime families in different fictionalized cities in different time periods. All three games were remastered and rereleased in 2020. After that remaster, Hangar 13 started work on a new project, which was code-named Volt and was supposed to feature superheroes competing in online play. The game was canceled by Take-Two interactive in 2021.

There is no further use about the upcoming Mafia project.