Immortality is one of 2022’s best games, and it’s free with your Netflix subscription

Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s next game with developer Half Mermaid is out Tuesday, and it’s free for anyone with a Netflix subscription. Immortality, which is also coming to Windows PC via Steam and GOG and Xbox Series X (and Xbox Game Pass), is one of the best games out this year.

Immortality is made up of three movies from the fictional film actress Marissa Marcel — three movies that, in the fiction of the game, were never released to the public. The available footage, largely the films themselves and behind-the-scenes clips, must be scrubbed through to find out what happened to Marcel. If you’re a Netflix or Game Pass subscriber, you’ll have access to it when it goes live this week.

Netflix has 221 million subscribers and, chances are, you’re one of them. One of the subscription’s big problems with its gaming service is that people don’t know they can access games on there. It’s not hard, but it’s also not exactly intuitive either. If you didn’t know about it, you’re not alone. Earlier in August, an Apptopia report suggested only 1% of Netflix subscribers were playing games using their subscriptions — and that’s a shame, given how many good games are on there.

Immortality, like other games available through Netflix, is playable on iOS and Android devices. If you can’t figure out how to play it, we can help. For Game Pass subscribers, Immortality is available via cloud, Windows PC, and on Xbox Series X at no extra cost.