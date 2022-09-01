The original Mafia is free on Steam

A new Mafia game is in development, but it’s still a few years away. If you’re looking to revisit the franchise in the meantime, though, publisher 2K Games is giving away the original Mafia on Steam from Sept. 1 to 5.

It just so happens to be the game’s 20-year anniversary; Mafia itself, following a 1930s crime family, was published on Aug. 29, 2002. Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 followed in 2010 and 2016, respectively, each following different crime families in separate cities and different eras. In 2020, 2K Games published Mafia: The Definitive Edition, which is a remastered version of the three games, with Mafia rebuilt entirely.

The game available on Steam for free is not the Definitive Edition, however. It’s the original Mafia released in 2002.

As for the new Mafia franchise game still years away, Hangar 13 general manager Roman Hladík didn’t have much to share about the in-progress game — just that the developer has started work on it and it’s expected to be in development for a few years.