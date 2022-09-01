The end stingers of each She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode always manage to pack a punch: Week one detailed Steve Rogers’ sex life, while week two saw She-Hulk using her superpowers to, obviously, help our dad with chores. But episode 3 has a mid-credits scene with Megan Thee Stallion that director Kat Coiro says was an absolute necessity, added in special for star Tatiana Maslany.

“Tatiana is the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan, so she was just vibrating with excitement,” Coiro tells Polygon. “We actually added that dancing scene so that Tatiana could have a scene with Megan, which is where we learned that Tatiana is an amazing twerker.”

It’s a welcome scene to all those who worried Meg’s cameo in the series might be limited to a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance earlier in the episode, appearing as an Asgardian trickster disguising themself as the rapper, and then later as herself in the courtroom of the Asgardian’s fraud trial. But it’s one of many appearances in Megan Thee Stallion’s forays into acting, including a guest spot on the Starz show P-Valley and an upcoming role in Fucking Identical Twins, an A24 musical comedy.

For now, Coiro’s just glad the whole thing came together, saying Megan Thee Stallion was “excited, professional, lovely, [and] just such a positive force.” She’s glad the stingers are able to make room for this sort of lighthearted joy in She-Hulk’s universe.

“In the discussions of those tags there were ideas pitched of having it be this running plot with bad guys,” Coiro says. “And then it ended up just being fun. And that’s what I love about them.”