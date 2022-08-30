Pokémon Go’s new Season of Light starts Sept. 1, brings Cosmog to the game

Pokémon Go’s next season of content, dubbed the Season of Light, launches Thursday, Sept. 1, and will welcome the Legendary Pokémon Cosmog to Niantic’s mobile game. With Cosmog’s arrival comes a themed Special Research story, where players will learn more about and bond with the Nebula Pokémon.

The Season of Light will run in Pokémon Go from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1. In the month of September, players will have the ability to battle Deoxys and Yveltal in raids, as well as other as-yet unrevealed Legendary Pokémon. Players can also expect multiple themed events, including the return of Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week and Psychic Spectacular, as well as limited research focused on Inkay. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, Inkay-inspired field research and Shiny Inkay will come to the game.

Beyond Cosmog, Niantic did not reveal which new Pokémon will be added to Pokémon Go in the coming months. But The Pokémon Company teased Cosmog’s arrival back in July, as part of the game’s sixth anniversary, and similarly teased the likes of Mimikyu, Vivillon, Turtonator, and Lycanroc’s Dusk Form, all of which have yet to be added to Pokémon Go.

Here’s a preview of what’s coming to Pokémon Go in September 2022 and throughout the Season of Light. Keep in mind that new mainline Pokémon games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch in November, and will likely inspire something from the Paldean region.

Seasonal Bonuses

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Up to two free Raid Passes per day

Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs

Extra Stardust from Gifts

Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season

Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season

Research Breakthrough for September 2022

Sept. 1 - Oct. 1: Medicham, 1 Premium Raid Pass

Raids for September 2022

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids during these dates:

Five-Star Raids

Sept. 1 - 13: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys

Sept. 13 - 27: ???

Sept. 27 - Oct. 8: Yveltal

Mega Raids

Sept. 1 - 6: Mega Ampharos

Sept. 6 - 16: ???

Sept. 16 - 27: ???

Sept. 27 - Oct. 8: Mega Lopunny

Events

Sept. 3: Inkay Limited Research

Sept. 6 - 12: Psychic Spectacular

Sept. 10: Clefairy Commotion

Sept. 11: Deoxys Raid Day

Sept. 16 - 21: Test Your Mettle

Sept. 18: September Community Day

Sept. 23 - 25: Safari Zone: Goyang

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3: Fashion Week

Raid Hours for September 2022

From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, the following Pokémon will be featured during these dates:

Sept. 7: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys

Sept. 14: ???

Sept. 21: ???

Sept. 28: Yveltal

Pokémon Spotlight Hours for September 2022

From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, the following Pokémon will be featured during these dates:

Sept. 6: Munna — 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon

Sept. 13: Ralts — 2× XP for catching Pokémon

Sept. 20: Aron — 2× Candy for catching Pokémon

Sept. 27: Minccino — 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon

Hatching from Eggs

2 km Eggs

Pichu

Cleffa

Munna

Fomantis

Wimpod

and more

5 km Eggs

Tyrogue

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

and more

10 km Eggs

Tirtouga

Archen

Noibat

Rockruff

Jangmo-o

and more

Adventure Sync Rewards

5 km Eggs

Cranidos

Shieldon

Happiny

Munchlax

Karrablast

Shelmet

10 km Eggs