Pokémon Go’s new Season of Light starts Sept. 1, brings Cosmog to the game

Pokémon Go’s next season of content, dubbed the Season of Light, launches Thursday, Sept. 1, and will welcome the Legendary Pokémon Cosmog to Niantic’s mobile game. With Cosmog’s arrival comes a themed Special Research story, where players will learn more about and bond with the Nebula Pokémon.
The Season of Light will run in Pokémon Go from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1. In the month of September, players will have the ability to battle Deoxys and Yveltal in raids, as well as other as-yet unrevealed Legendary Pokémon. Players can also expect multiple themed events, including the return of Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week and Psychic Spectacular, as well as limited research focused on Inkay. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, Inkay-inspired field research and Shiny Inkay will come to the game.
Beyond Cosmog, Niantic did not reveal which new Pokémon will be added to Pokémon Go in the coming months. But The Pokémon Company teased Cosmog’s arrival back in July, as part of the game’s sixth anniversary, and similarly teased the likes of Mimikyu, Vivillon, Turtonator, and Lycanroc’s Dusk Form, all of which have yet to be added to Pokémon Go.
Here’s a preview of what’s coming to Pokémon Go in September 2022 and throughout the Season of Light. Keep in mind that new mainline Pokémon games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch in November, and will likely inspire something from the Paldean region.
Seasonal Bonuses
- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins
- Increased Incense effectiveness while moving
- Up to two free Raid Passes per day
- Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs
- Extra Stardust from Gifts
- Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season
- Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season
Research Breakthrough for September 2022
Sept. 1 - Oct. 1: Medicham, 1 Premium Raid Pass
Raids for September 2022
The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids during these dates:
Five-Star Raids
- Sept. 1 - 13: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys
- Sept. 13 - 27: ???
- Sept. 27 - Oct. 8: Yveltal
Mega Raids
- Sept. 1 - 6: Mega Ampharos
- Sept. 6 - 16: ???
- Sept. 16 - 27: ???
- Sept. 27 - Oct. 8: Mega Lopunny
Events
- Sept. 3: Inkay Limited Research
- Sept. 6 - 12: Psychic Spectacular
- Sept. 10: Clefairy Commotion
- Sept. 11: Deoxys Raid Day
- Sept. 16 - 21: Test Your Mettle
- Sept. 18: September Community Day
- Sept. 23 - 25: Safari Zone: Goyang
- Sept. 27 - Oct. 3: Fashion Week
Raid Hours for September 2022
From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, the following Pokémon will be featured during these dates:
- Sept. 7: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys
- Sept. 14: ???
- Sept. 21: ???
- Sept. 28: Yveltal
Pokémon Spotlight Hours for September 2022
From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, the following Pokémon will be featured during these dates:
- Sept. 6: Munna — 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Sept. 13: Ralts — 2× XP for catching Pokémon
- Sept. 20: Aron — 2× Candy for catching Pokémon
- Sept. 27: Minccino — 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon
Hatching from Eggs
2 km Eggs
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Munna
- Fomantis
- Wimpod
- and more
5 km Eggs
- Tyrogue
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- and more
10 km Eggs
- Tirtouga
- Archen
- Noibat
- Rockruff
- Jangmo-o
- and more
Adventure Sync Rewards
5 km Eggs
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Happiny
- Munchlax
- Karrablast
- Shelmet
10 km Eggs
- Dratini
- Bagon
- Beldum
- Gible
- Riolu
- Goomy
