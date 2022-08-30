Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s mobile RPG, closes for good in November

Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s original role-playing game for mobile devices, shuts down for good on Nov. 30, the game’s developers said Tuesday.

The action RPG, a collaboration between Nintendo and Japanese mobile developer Cygames, launched in September 2018. In March, developers announced the end was coming once the last chapter of the game’s main campaign released. Dragalia Lost otherwise stopped receiving major content updates at the end of March.

The closure announcement means diamantium, the premium currency offered by the free-to-play game, is no longer for sale. Those with diamantium balances left over may use them in the in-game shop to buy Upgrade Essentials & Packs until Oct. 31. And they may spend it in-game (for actions such as summoning or recovering stamina) until the end of service on Nov. 30.

Dragalia Lost was Nintendo’s first original mobile title, meaning that the IP was created specifically for this platform and hadn’t appeared on any Nintendo console before. Mobile analysts Sensor Tower estimated it had pulled in $146.4 million in revenue, worldwide, as of Oct. 2020, with Japan accounting for half of that.