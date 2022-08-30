Warner Bros. may have big MultiVersus plans for Big Chungus

One of 2016’s best memes may be coming back to kick your ass in one of 2022’s best games.

Warner Bros. has filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for using Big Chungus in all manner of goods and services, from multimedia to merch. Big Chungus, as your grandparents can tell you, was the name of a meme involving a large Bugs Bunny that became popular on the World Wide Web back in 2016.

First spotted by VGC contributor Andrew Marmo on Twitter, the filing doesn’t mention Warner Bros. intended plans for Big Chungus — he previously appeared in a mobile gacha game — but given the success of the free-to-play fighter MultiVersus, that would be a good first bet.

Again, it’s not certain the Big Bun will be headed to MultiVersus, but it’s not a bad idea to start thinking of team composition — maybe he’d pair well with Arya Stark or Morty. That last guy’s pretty much a meme anyway.