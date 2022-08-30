 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ NSFW trailer feels like every tweet ever posted shooting you in the face

What if there were physical consequences for being Too Online

By Joshua Rivera
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a forthcoming anime that takes two rad flavors, Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, and combines them into one 10-episode serving of violent sensory overload, beamed straight into the brain of anyone with a Netflix subscription. And it now has a release date, giving us all ample time to prepare ourselves.

Streaming on Sept. 13, Edgerunners announces its arrival with a brand-new NSFW trailer. It, like previous trailers, is heavy on style and sensory overload, but without the restrictions that come with polite company, there are a lot more fluids involved.

Like the best Studio Trigger work, Edgerunners looks like an absolutely relentless assault, depicting a vision of CD Projekt Red’s troubled yet compelling action-RPG that’s as chaotic as it is stylistic. It looks like a show that’s about what happens when you’re Too Online, in a world where being online can result in your brains being blown out. I wouldn’t post nearly as much in a world like that.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be available to stream on Netflix Sept. 13.

