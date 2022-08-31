Legends of Runeterra’s new expansion is the start of a deadly saga

League of Legends and its associated games have a ton of lore, but none of it is as edgy as the tale of the Darkin. The latest Legends of Runeterra expansion introduces several new Darkin, some of which we’ve never heard of before, and some of which have only briefly appeared in short stories or other lore. The expansion introduces the champions Kayn and Rhaast, Jax, Ornn, Master Yi, and Legends of Runeterra’s first exclusive champion, Norra.

The expansion is called The Darkin Saga: Awakening. The Darkin were once the Ascended of the empire of Shurima, animal-human God-Warrior hybrids who served the Hawk Emperor Azir. The empire’s battles eventually drove them to madness, and they fell to infighting, civil war, and blood magic. It took the power of the cosmos to lock the Darkin away inside of weapons, where they lay dormant ... unless an unwitting wielder grabbed the weapon, in which case the Darkin could use them as a host.

Along with new champions, followers, and equipment cards, players can explore the Path of Champions. Awakening adds new PvE campaigns for Jax, Kayn, Ornn, Master Yi, Veigar, Leona, Diana, and Ashe. Players can also play one of three weekly challenges, each with their own difficulty settings and randomly generated modifiers. Players can run through the Starlight Portal, Shadow Portal, or Dark Star Portal once a week for some extra awards.

The Darkin Saga: Awakening is free to play, as is the rest of Legends of Runeterra. Players can pay to unlock an optional battle pass, or new Corrupted skins for the Aspects of Targon that exist in Legends of Runeterra: Pantheon, Leona, Diana, Taric, and Zoe.