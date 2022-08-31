Rocksmith Plus, a guitar practice tool, arrives on PC on Sept. 6

On Tuesday, Ubisoft announced a release date for Rocksmith Plus, a service that helps aspiring musicians learn to play acoustic, electric, and bass guitar. Rocksmith takes the concept of Guitar Hero and then scales it up to match a real guitar, allowing someone to practice their finger work or chords in real time along with the music. Rocksmith Plus is coming to PC on Sept. 6, and will be available on a subscription basis through the Ubisoft store.

Rocksmith Plus will be available for $14.99 as a monthly subscription. Players can also purchase a 3-month subscription for $39.99, or a year-long subscription for $99.99. The service comes with a library of over 5,000 songs in a variety of genres; it also includes teaching and practice tools, like an Adaptive Difficulty feature that scales the song’s complexity to the player’s skill level.

The original Rocksmith was released on consoles in 2014; returning players can get extra time if they sign up for the 3-month or year-long subscription. Players can also download Rocksmith Plus Connect, an app that can work as a microphone for the player — and which also works as a tuner, which is nice in a pinch.