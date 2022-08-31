Mobile Suit Gundam is back with its first new series in almost seven years, and Bandai Namco wants everyone to check it out. The prologue episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is available to stream for free on YouTube now, while the rest of the series won’t start until October.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury takes place in another of Gundam’s many alternate timelines. It follows the story of Suletta Mercury, the first female lead in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, who transfers into the Asticassia School of Technology in the year A.S. 122. At this time in the Gundam universe, corporations have expanded into space to create a massive economic system, with the Beneritt Group, which also runs Mercury’s school, in control of most of the industry that creates mobile suits, the giant mecha that give the franchise its name.

The prologue episode mainly focuses on introducing the world of the series and setting the stage for events to come. The prologue has been available for a while in Japan, but this YouTube video is the first time it’s been available for the rest of the world. The rest of the series will premiere late this year, but there’s no word yet on where the episodes will be streamable.