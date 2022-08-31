Deathloop joins PlayStation Plus Extra’s library in September

Deathloop, the 2021 PlayStation 5 exclusive headed to Xbox Series X very soon, headlines the list of titles joining PlayStation Plus’ Extra-tier library in September. Other games available beginning Sept. 6 include Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins and Watch Dogs 2, and indie standouts Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Six additional games will be available to PS Plus Extra subscribers: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 5 (for PS4 and PS5); Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (also PS4 and PS5); Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show; Rayman Legends; and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game — Complete Edition.

Premium-tier subscribers — the top level of service in Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus membership — can get their hands on six PSOne, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable classics beginning Sept. 20: Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, The Sly Collection, and the Sly Cooper-inspired arcade minigame compilation Bentley’s Hackpack (all for PS3); Syphon Filter 2 (PSOne); and Toy Story 3 and Kingdom of Paradise (both for PSP).

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but must claim them within the month they are offered. For September (also available Sept. 6) they are Need for Speed Heat, Granblue: Fantasy Versus, and Toem.