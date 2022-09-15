Deathloop launches on Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass in September

Deathloop, the former PlayStation 5 exclusive by Bethesda Softworks subsidiary Arkane Studios, will launch Sept. 20 for Xbox Series X and be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers the same date, Microsoft announced Thursday.

The stylish, first-person action/adventure launched Sept. 14, 2021, exclusive to PlayStation (and Windows PC) for one year. Now that that exclusivity window has passed, Deathloop is free to hit Xbox Game Pass.

On Xbox Wire, Microsoft said that the Xbox release of Deathloop “comes with all updates released for the game since its launch, so players can look forward to photomode, additional accessibility options, cross-play matchmaking, and a host of quality-of-life fixes.” Arkane will also release the Goldenloop update for the game, which will add a new weapon, “a powerful new ability,” new enemy types, and an extended ending.

As if beating Microsoft to that punch, Sony already announced Deathloop would join the library of titles available to subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, that platform’s competing subscription service (which launched in June). Deathloop will be available to them beginning Sept. 20.

Deathloop was a critical success, earning several nominations from major awards series over the past year and taking home Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction at The Game Awards 2021. It also won Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction at The DICE Awards in February.

Arkane Lyon began work on Deathloop before Microsoft bought the studio’s parent, Bethesda Softworks, in September 2020. Bethesda delivered another pre-buyout PlayStation 5 exclusive, Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire Tokyo, back in March. That, too, is a one-year timed exclusive.

Correction (Sept. 15): An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Deathloop would be available to PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers on Sept. 6. It will be available to those subscribers beginning Sept. 20. This story has been edited to correct its release date.