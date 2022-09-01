Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a creepy-cute new lemur Pokémon, Grafaiai

A brand-new Pokémon, Grafaiai, is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, developer Game Freak and The Pokémon Company revealed Thursday. The reveal is part of a weeklong tease of the new Pokémon, which paints trees using colorful secretions affected by the berries it eats.

Grafaiai, known as the Toxic Monkey Pokémon, appears to be based on the real-world aye-aye, a long-fingered lemur native to Madagascar. Like the aye-aye, Grafaiai has creepy bug eyes and one uncomfortably misshapen long finger on each hand. Yet, it somehow manages to be cute.

As revealed in the video below, Grafaiai is a Poison/Normal-type Pokémon.

The Pokémon Company describes Grafaiai as “very territorial” and a “moody Pokémon with a fastidious disposition.” It has poisonous saliva and uses it to attack foes by spitting at them or by coating its claws and slashing at them. Its abilities are Unburden and Poison Touch​.

Joining Grafaiai in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Paldean region are new Pokémon like Fidough, Paldean Wooper (aka Pooper), Cetitan, Cyclizar, Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi. They’ll join Scarlet and Violet’s new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, and two new Legendary Pokémon (Koraidon and Miraidon), to the series’ Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.