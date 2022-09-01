Bungie is trolling Destiny 2 players with worthless boots

Destiny 2: Season of the Plunder is all about pirates. It offers pirate battles, pirate booty, and classic pirate thievery. Normally this kind of seasonal theming would only apply to the enemies, but Bungie has brought back everyone’s favorite scumbag Fallen mob boss — Spider — to steal loot from players instead.

At the end of this week’s seasonal mission, Spider offered players a choice between three random rewards, just as he did the week prior. But instead of getting a random new seasonal weapon like they did last week, some players instead got green Fieldplate Type 10 boots from the early days of Destiny 2 — a worthless item for literally any Guardian, new or old. Even better, these boots are only for Titan players, meaning Hunters and Warlocks can’t even put them on for nostalgia’s sake.

Normally, Guardians might assume this is a bug. But if players talk to Spider, he’ll mock them for their poor loot selection. Naturally, Guardians took to Twitter to laugh at the joke and make sure they weren’t alone.

Am I missing something? Why did Spider give me green titan boots with 1 stat after finishing part of a seasonal quest? Lmao. pic.twitter.com/imWtGId3d4 — kit (@heykitarei) September 1, 2022

Spider just did me dirty and gave me this wtf #Destiny2 #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/DsjArUBlGA — Protheon (@Protheon_) August 30, 2022

Some players even complained to the Bungie Help IT account as if it were a bug.

@Bungie @BungieHelp @DestinyTheGame Are you aware that Spider is giving out 1350 greens as his reward for his part in the weekly quest



Better still he gave my Warlock, Titan Boots pic.twitter.com/cMCaVbS9L6 — Alpha-1.3-Xray - A.I PNGTuber (@ArtificialA13X) August 30, 2022

Even some Bungie employees seemed jokingly displeased with the Spider’s lack of generosity.

While most players were sharing pictures of their new garbage boots, some claimed that they got an Exotic or a seasonal weapon from Spider instead. The mix of confusion and joyful frustration from Guardians about their loot prospects all fits perfectly with Season of Plunder’s pirate themes. A lucky few out there are getting rich while the rest of us are stuck with green boots.

Keeping with that theme, however, one can only hope that there's a mountain of boot-y waiting at the end of this season to make up for players who did their weekly quest only to be punished by Spider. Guardians take their loot seriously, and everyone is eagerly grinding for patterns of the new seasonal weapons so they can craft them. And if there isn’t a substantial reward for the swashbuckling Guardians at the end of this season, Spider will have hell to pay from an army of players in green boots.