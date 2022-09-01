Halo Infinite campaign co-op delayed to winter, season 3 delayed to 2023

Halo Infinite’s cooperative campaign is officially still delayed, to the disappointment, if not necessarily the surprise, of Halo fans. 343 Industries set Nov. 8, when the game’s winter update period begins (in lieu of season 3 of multiplayer) as the new target for campaign co-op, in a revised post-launch roadmap shared Thursday.

What’s more, split-screen cooperative play is canceled outright. Originally promised back in 2017, before Halo Infinite even had a name, creative director Joseph Staten said 343 would “take the resources we would use on [split-screen co-op] and go after this list and all of these other things,” coming in the winter update.

343’s last content roadmap, which it published in late April, targeted August for the launch of campaign co-op, a feature that had already been delayed past the game’s November 2021 launch, along with the Forge map editor.

Campaign co-op did get a beta this summer, ending in early August, which also tested out the mission replay feature promised for the game’s campaign mode. But, also in July, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that campaign co-op, whenever it does arrive, won’t have matchmaking support.

Halo Infinite’s Forge mode is now due for a beta during the winter update period; no window for its full release was given. That said, Staten indicated the beta would begin on Nov. 8 in a discussion broadcast Thursday on YouTube. “Getting the Forge beta out Nov. 8, along with the winter update, huge priority,” Staten said.

Also delayed: season 3 of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. Again, in April, 343 Industries had circled November for that season’s kickoff. Now it’s due to run March 7 to June 27, 2023. There will still be two new maps added to multiplayer in the winter update though: Detachment and Argyle, both of which were built with Forge, Staten said.

Here’s a graphical outlook at Halo Infinite’s current roadmap:

Update: A Microsoft representative clarified that campaign co-op will launch Nov. 8 with the beginning of the winter update period. This article has been revised to reflect that definite launch date.