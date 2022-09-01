Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage after multiple leaks

It’s official: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the title of the next game in Ubisoft’s open-world adventure series. The publisher confirmed the title, as well as its star and setting, in a tweet on Thursday following an earlier leak of the game’s artwork.

The image Ubisoft shared showed the protagonist assassin Basim, introduced in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, leaping through an archway with Baghdad’s Palace of the Golden Gate in the background. That landmark was the caliphal palace during the Abbasid Caliphate of the late 9th century, during which Mirage is set.

Earlier leaks and reports said that Basim, a fan-favorite character (who is actually a reincarnation of the Norse deity Loki, in Valhalla’s canon) would headline the new game. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is said to be a return to Assassin’s Creed’s roots in the Middle East and stealth-focused gameplay.

Mirage, also known by the codename Rift, began life as an expansion to Valhalla, but was pressed into service on Ubisoft’s publishing calendar as a stand-alone title to round out an otherwise thin period for new releases.

Fans will learn more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as well as the future of the franchise as a whole, during the Ubisoft Forward livestream event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. EDT.