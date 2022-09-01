MultiVersus teases Gremlins’ Stripe and Gizmo coming soon

Warner Bros. and Player First Games revealed a new Multiversus teaser trailer on Twitter on Thursday hinting that Gizmo, the loveable fur ball from Joe Dante’s 1984 film Gremlins, is coming to the free-to-play crossover fighting game.

This announcement isn’t completely out of nowhere, what with Stripe, the antagonist of Gremlins, being announced as an upcoming fighter set to be added in MultiVersus’ first season of content alongside DC Comics’ Black Adam. Not to mention a datamine leak back in March that revealed that Gizmo, Fred Flintstone, and Harry Potter would eventually join the game.

We've got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/83CVuUs0p2 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 1, 2022

What’s confusing about this new trailer is whether or not Stripe and Gizmo are set to come to the game separately, or if the two characters will be folded into one as a single new fighter. In any case, we’ll find out when the update comes to MultiVersus on Sept. 6.

MultiVersus Season 1 is set to begin on Aug. 15, with Morty of Rick and Morty fame set to be the first new character added to the game on Aug. 23.