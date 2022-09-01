 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MultiVersus teases Gremlins’ Stripe and Gizmo coming soon

A mogwai for you and a mogwai for me

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Billy (Zach Galligan) and his pet mogwai Gizmo in Gremlins. Image: Warner Home Video

Warner Bros. and Player First Games revealed a new Multiversus teaser trailer on Twitter on Thursday hinting that Gizmo, the loveable fur ball from Joe Dante’s 1984 film Gremlins, is coming to the free-to-play crossover fighting game.

This announcement isn’t completely out of nowhere, what with Stripe, the antagonist of Gremlins, being announced as an upcoming fighter set to be added in MultiVersus’ first season of content alongside DC Comics’ Black Adam. Not to mention a datamine leak back in March that revealed that Gizmo, Fred Flintstone, and Harry Potter would eventually join the game.

What’s confusing about this new trailer is whether or not Stripe and Gizmo are set to come to the game separately, or if the two characters will be folded into one as a single new fighter. In any case, we’ll find out when the update comes to MultiVersus on Sept. 6.

MultiVersus Season 1 is set to begin on Aug. 15, with Morty of Rick and Morty fame set to be the first new character added to the game on Aug. 23.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to find Rare Island Sanctuary Animals in FFXIV

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Dredge hooked me with its uncanny blend of fishing and eldritch horror

By Cian Maher
/ new

Jamie Clayton looks sharp as the Hellraiser reboot’s new Pinhead

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

‘Next-gen’ Steam Decks are planned, streaming options a future possibility

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Pokémon Company sues Chinese mobile devs for $72M over Pokémon ripoff

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Pour one out for Halo Infinite’s split-screen co-op

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon