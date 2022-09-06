Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scene expands Thor and the Guardians’ story

“Do you remember when you told us that this was going to be a safe vacation? And I said, ‘Are you certain?’ and you said, ‘Oh yeah, 100%?”

“...out of 1,000%”

Anyone who saw Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder this summer knows that Mr. Odinson and Peter Quill’s post-Avengers: Endgame stint did not go as well as some may have hoped. Star-Lord, mourning the death of Gamora, could have used some TLC while bouncing back with his found family, the Guardians of the Galaxy. But with an existential Thor in tow, nothing was ever going to be that easy. And in this new deleted scene from the upcoming Love and Thunder Blu-ray, premiering exclusively on Polygon, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have an even clearer idea of how Quill developed an eye twitch as he barreled toward 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In the scene, which you can watch above, Quill begs Thor for an assist on a planet that was supposed to be a relaxation destination. It turns out to be an all-out war. Waititi got far enough in mounting this scene to have practical battle effects popping off every which way, but have an unfinished Korg bumbling in the background. And if the scene had actually made it into the movie, it would have been more of the more darkly comedic bits in MCU history — yes, there entrails in this minute-long scene.

While Thor: Love and Thunder hits Disney Plus on Thursday (with a digital release set for Sept. 8), the Blu-ray promises the deleted scenes and other exclusive extras. The disc hits shelves on Sept. 27.