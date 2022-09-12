 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A new Nintendo Direct is coming on Sept. 13

September Nintendo Direct will be focused on new and upcoming Switch games

By Michael McWhertor
Nintendo logo on swirly background Graphic: James Bareham/Polygon

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 13. September’s Nintendo Direct will stream live at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT, on the company’s YouTube channel.

Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct showcase will run about 40 minutes, Nintendo said, and will focus on upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch this winter.

Nintendo’s official software publishing lineup includes Bayonetta 3 in October, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in November, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sometime in 2023. Nintendo also has Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake of two Game Boy Advance strategy games, on its slate, but that game is on indefinite hold.

Recent rumors and reporting indicate that Nintendo may finally deliver remakes or remasters of games like Metroid Prime, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for Nintendo Switch. Beyond that, Nintendo Switch owners will have to tune in to Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct to see what else the company has up its sleeve.

