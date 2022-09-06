Game Pass adds Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Hellsinger, and more in September

Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC will get an eclectic mix of new games in September, including the Founder’s Edition of Disney and Gameloft’s new life sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and heavy metal-infused first-person shooter/rhythm game Metal: Hellsinger.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is part life sim, a la Animal Crossing, and part Kingdom Hearts wish-fulfillment. Players journey to Dreamlight Valley, a fantasy world where Disney and Pixar characters live, on a mission to restore magic to this land while dispelling the Night Thorns spawned by a catastrophe known as the Forgetting.

Metal: Hellsinger comes from The Outsiders and Funcom. Players slay demons to the beat of heavy metal and hard rock, thanks to an original soundtrack featuring artists Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Matt Heafy of Trivium, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, and many others.

September’s Game Pass lineup kicks off Tuesday, with Disney Dreamlight Valley (for Cloud, Windows PC, and Xbox consoles), Zachtronics puzzle Opus Magnum (PC), and rail simulator Train Sim World 3 (console and PC).

Related The 29 best games on Game Pass

The other games joining Xbox Game Pass in September are:

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox – Sept. 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Sept. 13

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Sept. 14

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – Sept. 15

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – Sept. 15

Additionally, the following games will leave Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on Sept. 15: