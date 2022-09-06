Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).

For owners who find the aesthetics of the standard white PlayStation 5 design garish or otherwise a clash with one’s interior design, the gray camouflage console covers will offer an opportunity to amusingly comment to your spouse, partner, or roommate something like, “Don’t worry, you’ll never have to see that ugly PS5 again [winky face].” This is in reference to the camouflaged design of course, which would really only work in practice if you were, say, hunting in the woods for deer while playing your PlayStation 5.

Pre-orders for Sony’s Gray Camouflage Collection for PS5 will kick off Sept. 15. The DualSense controller and PS5 console covers will launch on Oct. 14. The Pulse 3D wireless headset will launch sometime in December. Sony did not announce pricing, but colored DualSense controllers retail for $74.99 — a $5 premium over standard white or black PS5 controllers — and existing console covers go for $54.99. Existing models of the Pulse 3D wireless headset costs $99.99.

Here’s a closer look at the Gray Camouflage Collection for PS5 — trust me, they’re all visible if you look closely! Haha.

The Gray Camouflage collection follows a similar pattern of releases popular on PlayStation 4. During that console’s life cycle, Sony released DualShock 4 controllers in at least four camouflage colorways: green, blue, red, and gray.

Sony started selling colored console covers for the PS5 in January, letting current-gen console owners replace the standard white covers with Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple options. Sony also released DualSense controllers to match.