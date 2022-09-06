Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion Phantom Liberty coming in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077’s first major downloadable content, the expansion Phantom Liberty, is coming in 2023, developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday with the add-on’s first teaser trailer. CD Projekt Red describes Phantom Liberty as a new “spy-thriller expansion” for Cyberpunk 2077 that will be set in a new district of Night City.

The first trailer for Phantom Liberty doesn’t offer a ton in the way of detail. Player character V takes an oath to “faithfully serve the New United States of America,” while the voice of Johnny Silverhand admonishes her that that was a bad idea. There’s a snippet of gameplay, but the trailer doesn’t promise much. Actor Keanu Reeves confirmed separately in a Night City Wire livestream presentation that he’ll return to voice Johnny in the expansion.

Phantom City will be available for the Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 — but not, apparently, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The game’s new 1.6 patch, known as the Edgerunners Update, will be the final update for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

The Edgerunners Update is named for its tie-in to the Netflix animated series coming next week. Patch 1.6 introduces equippable items from the anime to Cyberpunk 2077, including the the jacket worn by David Martinez, the anime’s protagonist, and a shotgun used by another character from the show. The update also brings new features to the game including a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression, and a playable Roach Race minigame arcade cabinet.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally released in December 2020, but in a notoriously buggy state. Developer CD Projekt Red spent the better part of the following year bug-squashing and polishing the game, work that ultimately delayed an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game and its first expansion. CD Projekt confirmed in April that Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion was targeting a 2023 release window.