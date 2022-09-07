 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MultiVersus’ Gizmo goes Rambo on your ass this week

He’s a good teammate — just don’t feed him after midnight

By Owen S. Good
Gizmo prepares a flaming arrow in 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch Image: Amblin Entertainment/Warner Bros.

So, we’ve got new information on Gizmo the Mogwai, the next fighter joining Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus, on Thursday, Sept. 8. He’s a support-class character, which means he’s not going to deal much damage on his own, but he will help allies deal more of it themselves.

Gizmo does, however, have a charged attack called “Hunter’s Bow,” likely referencing 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch, in which he takes inspiration from Sly Stallone dynamiting the shit out of the communists in 1985’s Rambo: First Blood Part 2.

He also has the “Gizmo-a-go-go” team-up ability, which puts him on the back of his allies, somewhat like Zach Galligan carried Giz around in the original film.

Billy (Zach Galligan) and his pet mogwai Gizmo in Gremlins. Image: Warner Home Video

Finally, he can sing the “Song of the Mogwai,” which spawns “musical note projectiles” that harm nearby opponents. That’s of course a reminder of this touching lullaby from the 1984 movie.

Gizmo was expected on Tuesday, but was delayed a couple of days to Sept. 8. He’ll be available in the free-to-play multiplayer brawler as an unlockable character (or for premium currency for those who can’t wait). His rival Mogwai, Stripe, is also coming to MultiVersus as a separately playable character.

