MultiVersus’ Gizmo goes Rambo on your ass this week

So, we’ve got new information on Gizmo the Mogwai, the next fighter joining Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus, on Thursday, Sept. 8. He’s a support-class character, which means he’s not going to deal much damage on his own, but he will help allies deal more of it themselves.

Gizmo does, however, have a charged attack called “Hunter’s Bow,” likely referencing 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch, in which he takes inspiration from Sly Stallone dynamiting the shit out of the communists in 1985’s Rambo: First Blood Part 2.

He also has the “Gizmo-a-go-go” team-up ability, which puts him on the back of his allies, somewhat like Zach Galligan carried Giz around in the original film.

Finally, he can sing the “Song of the Mogwai,” which spawns “musical note projectiles” that harm nearby opponents. That’s of course a reminder of this touching lullaby from the 1984 movie.

Gizmo was expected on Tuesday, but was delayed a couple of days to Sept. 8. He’ll be available in the free-to-play multiplayer brawler as an unlockable character (or for premium currency for those who can’t wait). His rival Mogwai, Stripe, is also coming to MultiVersus as a separately playable character.