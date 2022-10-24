Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s first trailer teases Marvel’s weird ‘secret universe’

Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, giving the internet a look at Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne’s next adventure into the Quantum Realm. The movie brings back nearly the entire Ant-Man and the Wasp cast, including Evangeline Lily, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Paul Rudd, adding Kathryn Newton (Detective Pikachu, Freaky), who will play the now much older Cassie Lang.

After a silly start in which Scott receives “Employee of the Century” kudos at his former workplace, Baskin Robbins, the trailer gets dark, diving deep into the Quantum Realm, the people who live in the MCU’s “secret universe,” and the ambitions of Kang the Conqueror. Things look really, really weird down here.

Along with that main cast, the movie makes it clear that plenty of other cameos and appearances are on the way this time around, including Bill Murray and the return of Jonathan Majors as Kang — though, this time around he’s a different, much scarier variant than the one we saw at the end of Loki, He Who Remains. The trailer also teases Cassie’s turn as a Pym particle-powered superhero: In the Marvel comics, she has the same growing and shrinking powers as her father, taking on the alter egos Stature and Stinger.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit movie theaters on Feb. 17, 2023, kicking off “Phase 5” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania brings back director Peyton Reed for a third time behind the camera of an Ant-Man movie, while Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) will write the script.