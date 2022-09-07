 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer reveals all-new Pokémon, story details

Learn more about the treasure hunt Pokémon trainers will undertake in Paldea

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Pokémon Company and developer Game Freak released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Wednesday, highlighting the game’s treasure-hunting story and revealing a trio of new Pokémon.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will take on the role of students enrolled in a Paldean school, and they’ll embark on a treasure hunt study project. Along the way, they’ll encounter competitors in Gyms, search for a rare ingredient called Herba Mystica with a fellow student named Arven, and challenge Team Star, “a group of delinquents.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer also reveals three new Pokémon: Armarouge, the Fire Warrior Pokémon; Ceruledge, the Fire Blades Pokémon; and Klawf, the Ambush Pokémon.

Gameplay-wise, Scarlet and Violet will feature a “Let’s Go!” mechanic that lets players explore the Paldea region with a Pokémon by their side. Players can then send out that Pokémon to adventure independently, picking up items and engaging in Auto Battles with nearby Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released Nov. 18 for Nintendo Switch. The newest mainline game will introduce the ninth generation of Pokémon and the new Paldean region. Players will be able to catch brand-new Pokémon like Grafaiai, Fidough, Paldean Wooper (aka Pooper), Cetitan, Cyclizar, Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi. Those new creatures join Scarlet and Violet’s new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, and two new Legendary Pokémon (Koraidon and Miraidon), in the series’ Pokédex.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Twitch is eliminating Host Mode, leaving streamers and viewers baffled

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Where to find the Aranyaka Mysterious Clipboard buried chests in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

All three secret chests in the Destiny 2: King’s Fall raid

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Odd Taxi’s infectious opening is a hip-hop-infused journey into the mind of a grumpy walrus

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Games Done Quick scraps Florida event, citing state’s COVID and anti-LGBTQ policies

By Cass Marshall
/ new

PSA: Play Immortality with a controller

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon