Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer reveals all-new Pokémon, story details

The Pokémon Company and developer Game Freak released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Wednesday, highlighting the game’s treasure-hunting story and revealing a trio of new Pokémon.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will take on the role of students enrolled in a Paldean school, and they’ll embark on a treasure hunt study project. Along the way, they’ll encounter competitors in Gyms, search for a rare ingredient called Herba Mystica with a fellow student named Arven, and challenge Team Star, “a group of delinquents.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer also reveals three new Pokémon: Armarouge, the Fire Warrior Pokémon; Ceruledge, the Fire Blades Pokémon; and Klawf, the Ambush Pokémon.

Gameplay-wise, Scarlet and Violet will feature a “Let’s Go!” mechanic that lets players explore the Paldea region with a Pokémon by their side. Players can then send out that Pokémon to adventure independently, picking up items and engaging in Auto Battles with nearby Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released Nov. 18 for Nintendo Switch. The newest mainline game will introduce the ninth generation of Pokémon and the new Paldean region. Players will be able to catch brand-new Pokémon like Grafaiai, Fidough, Paldean Wooper (aka Pooper), Cetitan, Cyclizar, Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi. Those new creatures join Scarlet and Violet’s new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, and two new Legendary Pokémon (Koraidon and Miraidon), in the series’ Pokédex.