Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adds 2 new version-exclusive Pokémon, 1 very cute crab

The Pokémon Company is slowly rolling out its lineup of new Pokémon ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s November release. Last week, eager players met Grafaiai — a poisonous, painting Pokémon — and this week, there’s three more: Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Klawf.

Armarouge and Ceruledge are version-specific creatures tied to Scarlet and Violet, respectively. Armarouge is the mostly yellow humanoid knight Pokémon with flames coming out of its helmet — not to forgot the Samus-like canon, too. Ceruledge is the blue creature made of fire and ghost energy. Here are their stats, straight from The Pokémon Company.

Armarouge Armarouge’s set of armor belonged to a distinguished warrior and is the source of the energy used for its Psychic-type moves. It also uses the psychic capabilities of this armor to control the fire energy within its body and unleash attacks. Category: Fire Warrior Pokemon Type: Fire/Psychic Height: 4’11” Weight: 187.4 lbs. Ability: Flash Fire It Lives by the Principles of a Fair Fight Armarouge believes in a fair fight and will challenge an opponent head-on no matter how much stronger that opponent is. It specializes in using its sturdy armor to bolster its defenses and take down enemies with its high firepower. A Move Armarouge Can Learn: Armor Cannon Armor Cannon is a Fire-type special move in which Armarouge moves both its pauldrons to its hands and puts its arms together to form a cannon, allowing it to shoot its own armor out as blazing projectiles. This is one of the more powerful moves that Armarouge can learn, but it lowers Armorouge’s Defense and Sp. Defense stats in exchange for that power.

Ceruledge Ceruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy. In battle, these blades transform into great swords to increase Ceruledge’s power. Cuts from these great swords leave wounds from which life energy will flow. Category: Fire Blades Pokémon Type: Fire/Ghost Height: 5’3” Weight: 136.7 lbs. Ability: Flash Fire Willing to Do Anything to Win Ceruledge prefers close-quarters combat and isn’t above using tactics such as sneak attacks and surprise attacks to win a battle. It uses its quick movements to capitalize on its opponent’s blind spots, then closes the distance to slash its opponent with its large blades. A Move Ceruledge Can Learn: Bitter Blade Bitter Blade is a Fire-type physical move that gathers the lingering regrets of the fallen into Ceruledge’s swords, allowing it to focus that bitterness into a slashing attack. The swords then absorb life energy from wounds they made, and the user’s HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target.

Meanwhile, Klawf is the cute crab Pokémon that’s available to catch in both Scarlet and Violet. Naturally, it’s basically just a crab with some seaweed growing around its shell. There’s also, apparently, a massive version of Klawf, the “Stony Cliff Titan.” It’s big! Here’s the stats:

Klawf Klawf can rotate their protruding eyeballs to see everything around them, eliminating all their blind spots. They can latch upside down onto cliffs to ambush their prey from above, however, they eventually get dizzy from the blood rushing to their heads, so they cannot stay upside down for very long. Category: Ambush Pokémon Type: Rock Height: 4’3” (1.3 m) Weight: 174.2 lbs. (79.0 kg) Ability: Anger Shell / Shell Armor

These three Pokémon join a small suite of others previously announced by The Pokémon Company — including Grafaiai, Fidough, Cetitan, Lechonk, Smoliv, and Pawmi. Of course, there’s the new starter creatures, too: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.