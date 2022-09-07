Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting a special edition Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced a special edition Nintendo Switch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Wednesday. The console will be the Nintendo Switch OLED model with a red and purple design celebrating these new Pokémon games. It will be available to purchase on Nov. 4, just a few weeks ahead of launch date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nov. 18.

The design looks super gaudy, but super good. It features purple and red Joy-Cons, each with an insignia of their corresponding game. The back of the console has a design that looks like a bunch of Pokémon themed stickers have been layered over each other, sort of like a school notebook. And the dock features the two legendary Pokémon within the game: Koraidon and Miraidon.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system, as Nintendo calls it, will be available from select stores and will cost $359.99. That’s $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED Model, but the same price as the recently launched Splatoon 3 Switch hardware. (Oh, and the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition Switch does not include a copy of either game.)

You can view the fully gallery of product images below.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the next set of Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch. On Wednesday, The Pokémon Company also shared three new Pokémon coming to the game — Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Klawf — as well as showing more of what we can expect on our next Pokémon adventure.