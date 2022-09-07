Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 were ecstatic following the release of the teaser trailer for Phantom Liberty, the long-awaited first expansion to the 2020 first-person action role-playing game that was first announced back in April. That good news is bittersweet, however, in light of a recent comment made by CD Projekt Red revealing that, as of now, Phantom Liberty will be both the first and only expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077.

In a comment chain started by YouTube user Jonna Dragneel, the Cyberpunk 2077 account responded to an inquiry regarding future expansions of the game beyond Phantom Liberty, stating, “Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.” Radek Grabowski, global PR director for CD Projekt Red, likewise confirmed to Polygon, “I can confirm that Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 – i.e. there are no plans for more expansions beyond that.”

This development is yet another pain point in the game’s difficult post-launch period, particularly when compared to CD Projekt Red’s support of its prior games beyond their initial launch. The developer’s previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, received extensive post-release content in the form of two DLC expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

A fourth, currently untitled installment in the Witcher series was announced to be in development last March. CD Projekt Red said that the upcoming game would not be built using the studio’s proprietary REDengine — the tech behind 2011’s The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings, 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077 — but with Unreal Engine 5.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to be released in 2023. A new update to the game, tied to the upcoming release of the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners produced by studio Trigger, was released Tuesday and includes a new transmog system along with the Roach Race arcade minigame.