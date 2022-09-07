 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch today’s Apple event

What you can expect to see and how to see it

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Apple is hosting an event Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, dedicated to the launch of the Apple iPhone 14. The focus appears to be focused predominantly on hardware, including the upcoming release of the Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Pro; the AirPods Pro 2; and potential news regarding Apple iOS 16.

Apple will be streaming the event live online via apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. You can watch today’s Apple event in the embedded YouTube video above.

Aside from being a personal computing and tech wear juggernaut, Apple also is a company with a vested interested in streaming TV, movies, and games. Is it likely we’ll see some new games or Apple TV originals-related news out this event? Who knows, which makes watching the event all the more enticing and pertinent.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino campus, making it the first big product launch event to take place in the theater since the start of the pandemic.

Loading comments...

The Latest

All three secret chests in the Destiny 2: King’s Fall raid

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Odd Taxi’s infectious opening is a hip-hop-infused journey into the mind of a grumpy walrus

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Games Done Quick scraps Florida event, citing state’s COVID and anti-LGBTQ policies

By Cass Marshall
/ new

PSA: Play Immortality with a controller

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Mangasplaining is the podcast that turned me into a big bad manga boy

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

PowerWash Simulator holds community contest for wild new levels

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon