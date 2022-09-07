How to watch today’s Apple event

Apple is hosting an event Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, dedicated to the launch of the Apple iPhone 14. The focus appears to be focused predominantly on hardware, including the upcoming release of the Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Pro; the AirPods Pro 2; and potential news regarding Apple iOS 16.

Apple will be streaming the event live online via apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. You can watch today’s Apple event in the embedded YouTube video above.

Aside from being a personal computing and tech wear juggernaut, Apple also is a company with a vested interested in streaming TV, movies, and games. Is it likely we’ll see some new games or Apple TV originals-related news out this event? Who knows, which makes watching the event all the more enticing and pertinent.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino campus, making it the first big product launch event to take place in the theater since the start of the pandemic.