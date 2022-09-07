PowerWash Simulator holds community contest for wild new levels

PowerWash Simulator can provide a great sense of catharsis. It’s simple — you have a power washer, and you are surrounded by filthy things. The gameplay doesn’t really advance too far beyond that, which is great, because it’s deeply satisfying to scour off waves of filth with a mighty hose. Now, players can make suggestions for a new map, which will lead to a vote; the winner will be canonized in the game for contractors to find and cleanse.

The previous community map vote had three contenders: a mini golf course, a steam locomotive, and a gnome fountain. These are interesting concepts for levels, full of nooks and crannies that players can explore and clean out.

Using the PowerWash Simulator community Discord, players can submit their own suggestions for new custom jobs. The game’s developers at FuturLab will take the best suggestions and hold a vote. PowerWash Simulator recently racked up a whopping 3 million players, and the game continues to update with new jobs and tasks, showing that even a simple premise can go a long way with the right execution.