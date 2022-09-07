 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go’s September Community Day is all about Roggenrola

Get your Gigalith with Meteor Beam on Sept. 18

By Michael McWhertor
Artwork of the Pokémon Roggenrola in a cave, lit by a light beam from above, for Pokémon Go. Image: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go’s next Community Day event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and will feature Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon, developer Niantic and The Pokémon Company announced Wednesday. September’s Community Day will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

But like recent Community Day events, players will have a chance to catch plenty of Roggenrola beyond that three-hour window. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local, players will also encounter Roggenrola in the wild after defeating Boldore in four-star Raid Battles. Roggenrola will spawn in a 300-meter radius around a defeated Gym for 30 minutes after players take down a Boldore.

Players who evolve a Boldore during September’s Community Day — up to five hours after the event ends, as late as 10 p.m. local time — will get a Gigalith that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Beam.

Other bonuses players can expect during Roggenrola Community Day include:

  • 1/4 hatch distance
  • 2× Catch Candy, and 2× chance for trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon
  • 3-hour Lure Modules, 3-hour Incense, snapshot surprises, and event-themed stickers
  • One additional Special Trade
  • Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Roggenrola Community Day will feature a paid Special Research story that costs $1 and includes exclusive research tasks.

