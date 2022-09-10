Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer brings a war to Earth that only Samuel L. Jackson can stop

The Skrull are back in Marvel’s new Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. The show got its first public trailer during Marvel’s D23 2022 presentation. The trailer shows off Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and, of course, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Along with the returning cast, Secret Invasion also stars Kinglsey Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

The trailer is mostly a recap of the series’ plot. A sect of Skrulls comes to Earth in order to take over the planet, but Nick Fury, Talos, and their allies have to stop the shape shift aliens, despite the fact that they can’t tell who is an enemy and who isn’t. Cheadle’s Rhodey also shows up in the trailer, along with a few other familiar MCU characters — or maybe the Skrull imposter version of them.

Secret Invasion is will last six total episodes and will be directed by Thomas Bezucha (Monte Carlo) and Ali Selim (Sweet Land). Based on the Marvel movie and TV timeline unveiled at SDCC earlier this year, the series is set to debut sometime the spring of next year.