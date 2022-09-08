Star Trek: Picard season 3 teaser reunites the Next Generation crew for one more mission

Boldly going where no one has gone before is... fine. But boldly going where we’ve all been before might not be so bad either. That’s the big gamble of Star Trek: Picard season 3, which not only brings Patrick Stewart’s Trek captain back for a final adventure, but pairs him with his original crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The trailer for the nostalgia-heavy season 3, which will arrive next February, debuted during Paramount Plus’ “Star Trek Day” livestream, and gave us new looks at LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn’s Worf, Gates McFadden’s Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi. Next Gen and Picard alum Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner also return to the series, alongside Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. 12 Monkeys creator Terry Matalas steps in as showrunner for the season, which will also be the series’ last.

The trailer for Picard season 3 is vague on plot details, but does reveal the captain and his crew’s new ride: the USS Titan, commanded by Captain William T. Riker, a starship with serious Enterprise vibes. We also see Dr. Crusher holding off some masked foes with a rifle, and a Federation building imploding — things remain not good in the utopian future!

What’s going on and why Picard needs to call his work fam for help will become clear when Star Trek: Picard season 3 premieres on Paramount Plus on Feb. 16, 2023.