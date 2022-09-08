MultiVersus patch 1.02 adds Gizmo, hitbox updates, and more

MultiVersus — the Warner Bros. Smash Bros.-like fighting game — just got its second major post-release patch on Thursday, and it brings with it some character-based balance changes, a hitbox overhaul, and a brand new support character.

Below, we’ll take you through the biggest changes in this patch before listing out the complete patch notes for the update. Here’s everything you need to know about MultiVersus patch 1.02.

Gizmo

This patch sees the inclusion of Gizmo from Gremlins, the game’s second post-release character after Rick and Morty’s Morty. Gizmo is the game’s fourth support character, joining the likes of Steven Universe, Reindog, and Velma. He’ll be able to help allies using a wide range of Mogwai shenanigans, gadgets, and projectiles.

Improved Hitboxes and Hurtboxes

Player First Games made significant changes to all the character hitboxes (the area around characters where they take damage) and hurtboxes (the area around characters where they deal damage) in this update. Instead of just an oblong aura around the characters, the boxes now match the animations and the actual character model. While not as sexy of a change as a new character, this should make the game feel even better to play.

Projectile improvements

Most projectile attacks will now crash into one another, nullifying them both. However, there are now also heavy projectiles, which will destroy normal projectiles and can’t be reflected. Player First Games also improved how projectiles (especially exploding ones) interact with barriers.

Character updates

Like all patches, patch 1.02 improves several characters while nerfing outliers. This is notably Morty’s first patch, and he’s getting some changes based on his first few weeks in MultiVersus. And while not a substantial gameplay change, Velma will no longer call the cops on her enemies, and instead call the Mystery Machine for backup.

Below are the official notes for MultiVersus patch 1.02, sourced from Player First Games.

Overall patch summary

General

Gizmo will be arriving on 09/07! He has his popcorn and is ready to pop off!

Spectator Mode now displays Team Colors properly

Hitbox/Hurtbox Update

These are the before and after of our hurtbox update.

You’ll notice that the hurtboxes are closely tied with the animations now after the update.

Hurtboxes updated on every character.

Hitboxes updated on most attacks. Specific adjustments may not be listed in the character notes.

Projectile Systems Update

Standardized opposing projectiles to always clank, destroying both projectiles

Introduced the Heavy Projectile - Heavy Projectiles break enemy projectiles, can only clank with other Heavy Projectiles, and cannot be reflected

Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently block all projectiles.

Projectiles that explode no longer hit fighters that blocked the projectile.

Directional Action Key Mappings for Keyboard

Directional Attacks and Specials can now be mapped to specific keyboard keys. For example, Down Attack can be mapped to a key so that you can perform Down Attacks without also Fast Falling.

In total, there are 8 new keyboard binds: Up Attack, Right Attack, Down Attack, Left Attack, Up Special, Right Special, Down Special, Left Special.

Miscellaneous Gameplay Updates:

Adjusted character mesh vertical offsets so that characters’ feet don’t clip into the floor as much. This change also involved adjusting the floor collision for the following maps: Scooby’s Haunted Mansion, Cromulons, Cromulons (1 vs 1), Tree Fort (1 vs 1), and all versions of Sky Arena.

Wall, floor, and ceiling bounces no longer restore Dodge Meter energy.

Improved input handling when an Attack/Special is executed at the same time as a jump. In the past, it was possible for jumps to interrupt Attacks and Specials, thus leading to “ignored” actions. This change will improve the responsiveness of short hop Attacks and Specials.

General Perks

Clear The Air: Updated description text to explain that perk effect only applies to non-Heavy Projectiles

Ice To Beat You!: Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice

I’ll Take That: Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds

Make it Rain, Dog!: Unstacked projectile speed buff reduced to 10% from 20%

Sturdy Dodger: Fixed an issue where the perk would not stack properly

Maps

2v2 Tree Fort Map

Trampoline tree health reduced to 15 from 30

Trophy’s E.D.G.E.

Fix minor asymmetry in the main platform’s collision so that it is now perfectly centered.

Cromulons and Cromulons (1 vs 1)

Added a new floating platform to both versions of Cromulons.

Character Updates

Arya

Assassin Passive: Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

Air/Ground Up Special: Reverted to Early Access version of up special.

Air/Ground Up Special: Fixed a bug that caused Arya’s dash on hit to stop working after Taz turns her into a chicken.

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Fixed an issue with long lingering hitboxes on Arya stolen face neutral special.

Batman

Air Down Special: Knockback angle changed to send victims more horizontally

Air Side Attack: When landing the attack will allow carrying movement momentum earlier

Ground Down Special: Fixed a bug that was preventing Projectile Sidestep from dodging all projectiles

Ground Side Attack: Fixed a bug that was causing the first jab to be delayed going into jab 2 when playing online

Bugs Bunny

Air Up Special: Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile Purple effect added to indicate armor break property

Air Side Special: Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Safe now classified as a Heavy Projectile

Air Down Attack: Recovery land cancel window delayed 2 frames

Air Up Attack: Hitbox active frames reduced

Air Side Attack: Recovery land cancel window delayed 3 frames

Ground Neutral Attack: Frame window to cancel into another Ground Neutral Attack delayed.

Weight: Lowered to 50 from 55

Comin’ Through Doc signature perk: Hitbox active duration reduced to 0.25s from 0.5s

Finn

Assassin Passive: Removed 5% damage taken debuff

Passive: Increased starting gold to 200 from 100

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Fixed an issue where the shockwave from high-fiving an ally would not hit enemies

Air Up Special: Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit

Ground Down Attack: Increased minimum distance traveled

Garnet

Air/Ground Neutral Special: When Garnet bubbles a projectile, the projectile will not be able to hit herself or allies until the bubble expires

Air/Ground Down Special: Increased projectile speed to 2200 from 2000

Air Side Attack: Side attack 1 on-hit cancel window moved earlier

Harley

Assassin Passive: Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

Movement Speed: Increased to 1875 from 1825

Iron Giant

Passive: RAGE mode gray health reduced to 15 from 30

Air Up Attack: Reduced damage to 5 from 6.

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Ability and ammo cooldowns are now static cooldowns. Static cooldowns are not affected by cooldown reduction perks or buffs. Consuming an item or Iron Giant’s art will still grant one bolt.

Air Neutral Attack: Whiff recovery increased

Jake

Air/Ground Neutral Special: If Jake eats multiple opponents, he will spit them all out on the first spit.

Air/Ground Down Special: Attack duration reduced to 3 seconds from infinite duration

Air Side Attack: Whiff recovery increased 6 frames

Air Down Attack: Damage reduced on first two hits

LeBron

Air Down Attack: Knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal

Basketball: Enemies can no longer hit the basketball

Ball Ground Neutral Special: Ground pass projectile speed increased (Air version unaffected)

No Ball Air Side Attack: Hitbox active frame window moved 3 frames earlier

Ball Ground Up Attack: Hitbox active frame window moved earlier

Ball Ground Down Attack: Cancel window moved earlier

Morty

Extra Fleeb Juice: Now cleans up Tom and Jerry’s mousetrap and cleans up Garnet’s electric zone

Passive: Ally grenade passive has been enabled

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Ammo cooldown increased to 13s from 12s

Air/Ground Down Special: Fixed issues where Morty or his ally would be randomly pulled back to the save point. This will now only trigger when the ally is near the blast zone.

Air Side Special: Portal aim reticle now only shows for the Morty player in online matches

Ground Side Special: More consistently hits projectiles

Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired

Ground Up Attack: Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired

Ground Side Attack: Full jab combo now connects more reliably

Reindog

Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Enemies can no longer hit the spit projectile

Air Up Attack: Vacuum knockback applied to first hit to help the two hit s chain together more reliably

Ground Neutral Attack: Holding down and dodging no longer cancels into the next attack as quickly to prevent extremely rapid firing of the projectile attack

Shaggy

Rage Air/Ground Down Special: Super sandwich now classified as a Heavy Projectile

Air/Ground Side Special: Bug Fix Correctly branches to other attacks on hit for non rage side specials

Ground Down Attack: Armor removed from the attack and knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal

Weight: Lowered to 68 from 76

Ground Up Special: Jump cancel in ground up air special is delayed to prevent a true combo into Air Up Special because it was killing at unexpectedly low damage.

Steven Universe

Air/Ground Up Special: After spawning 2 shields with his Up Special, Steven must land on solid ground before he can spawn more shields with his Up Special.

Superman

Air Up Special: Added additional whiff recovery.

Air Side Special: Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls

Air/Ground Down Special: Now has an ammo cooldown. Superman spawns with 2 ammo. One new ammo returns every 8 seconds.

Ground Down Attack: Hitbox active frames reduced.

Ground Up Attack: Hitboxes adjust so the attack no longer hits behind him.

Taz

Iron Stomach: Anvil now classified as a Heavy Projectile. Fixed issues with Taz’s item throw animation

I Gotta Get In There!: Taz’s ally can only enter the dogpile one time per use.

Skins: Beachcomber Taz hat fixed to look more like his profile icon

Passive: Max Tasty stacks increased to 18 from 16

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Taz can now eat and spit Bugs’s safe, Bugs’s rocket, and Shaggy’s super sandwich

Air/Ground Side Special: On-cooldown tornado duration increased to 0.45s from 0.25s

Air/Ground Down Special: Recovery frames decreased to allow for better combo follow ups

Air/Ground Up Special: Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air

Tom And Jerry

Dynamite Split: Split dynamite sticks now detonate when they hit terrain

Jerry Air/Ground Up Special: Jerry no longer hits enemies immediately after the rocket explodes (damage compensated)

(Jerry specific changes)

Air Side Attack: Added 3 frames of recovery

Air Down Attack: Added 3 frames of recovery

Ground Side Attack: Jab 1 hitbox active frame window moved 2 frames later

Velma

Passive: Instead of calling the police, Velma now solves the mystery and calls the Mystery Inc. gang and the Mystery Machine to take the bad guys away.

Air Up Special: No longer applies weakened stacks on hit

Air/Ground Neutral Attack: No longer heals Velma when she hits an ally with a speech bubble

Movement Speed: Reduced to 2100 from 2200

Wonder Woman