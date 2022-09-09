What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?

Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?

Though it’s not a theory that consumes us, or even necessarily one that we’ve put much stock into, it has continued to color every scene with him in it. There’s still the outstanding character no one knows much about who looks nefarious in the trailer, and it may not exactly align with the extended lore, what with Galadriel theoretically being able to sense Sauron. But... there’s a vibe. Maybe that charged moment between them with the dagger is (forgive me) a double-edged sword, and actually an indicator of his evilness. Here is the evidence we’ve amassed so far, from context clues to Tolkien lore:

He is a brutal warrior, as demonstrated in the alley scene from episode 3, and doesn’t seem to have many qualms about hurting those around him.

Halbrand is an original character to The Rings of Power, and it’s clear from episode 3 that the production has some kind of plan for him and he’s not just a character for Galadriel to deliver exposition to. But we don’t think there’s really much to this theory, though it is pretty funny.

It would just be neat, narratively, if everything Halbrand says wasn’t a lie, per se, but was just a half-truth. For instance, when he says shit like “I am not the hero you seek” — c’mon!

Weirdly, though, his backstory is really specific and not connected to any canon. Despite the name “The Southlands” sounding like the Southrons, judging by where they are on the show map, they’re not really south at all, but in the far east, beyond Mordor. Tolkien never illuminated the cultures of any peoples in that area. (We know a few things about Rhûn, but as you can see, that region is quite a ways northeast of Mordor.) We don’t know of any kings from that region, or even monarchies or systems of government. Huh.

Subsequently, it would be top-tier prequel material to write a scene where Galadriel unwittingly encourages Sauron to be Sauron. That kind of dramatic irony is always the most delicious when it’s done well. Especially when she’s been ferociously combing the world for him and he decides to just hide in plain sight. We know that the Sauron of this era was called “fair” (meaning pale, but also pretty); while Halbrand may or may not fit the bill for this one, he is at the very least cunning and astute. Those are the exact traits someone would have to be to get a bunch of people to make rings for him.