 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Xbox is getting new user interface, home screen in 2023

The update includes curated recommendations and a settings redesign

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Microsoft Xbox logo on a glitchy green background Illustration: James Bareham/Polygon

The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are getting an updated user interface, in addition to an all-new redesigned home screen. In a blog post published on Xbox Wire Ivy Krislov, senior product manager lead for Xbox Experiences, announced that a random group of Xbox Insiders members will have access to the work-in-progress update this week.

“Starting this week, a random subset of Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will see some layout, design, and ease of access changes as we experiment with different approaches,” Krislove wrote. “In addition, we are also exploring options for new game channels and collections when you scroll down that include content that’s curated for you based on things like the games you’ve played or how to make the most out of your Game Pass subscription.”

Some of the key updates in this preview test include a new “Jump back in” row that will allow players quick access to their most recently played games and apps, curated categories and recommendations for suggested games, and new dedicated tile designs for key systems apps like Settings, Store, and Search.

The Xbox home screen and user interface update is planned to launch in 2023.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Complete list of hidden Sumeru world quests in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Velma from Scooby-Doo will no longer call the cops on folks in MultiVersus

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Overwatch 2 will lock new heroes behind its battle pass, leaked details say

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

MultiVersus patch 1.02 adds Gizmo, hitbox updates, and more

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Witchy Life Story’s cozy cute character creator has social media fans eager to bewitch themselves

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The Marvel Universe actually sucks for stage magicians

By Zach Rabiroff
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon