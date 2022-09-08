Xbox is getting new user interface, home screen in 2023

The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are getting an updated user interface, in addition to an all-new redesigned home screen. In a blog post published on Xbox Wire Ivy Krislov, senior product manager lead for Xbox Experiences, announced that a random group of Xbox Insiders members will have access to the work-in-progress update this week.

“Starting this week, a random subset of Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will see some layout, design, and ease of access changes as we experiment with different approaches,” Krislove wrote. “In addition, we are also exploring options for new game channels and collections when you scroll down that include content that’s curated for you based on things like the games you’ve played or how to make the most out of your Game Pass subscription.”

Some of the key updates in this preview test include a new “Jump back in” row that will allow players quick access to their most recently played games and apps, curated categories and recommendations for suggested games, and new dedicated tile designs for key systems apps like Settings, Store, and Search.

The Xbox home screen and user interface update is planned to launch in 2023.