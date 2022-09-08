 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae joins Star Wars series The Acolyte

The veteran Korean actor’s next trip is to a galaxy far, far away

By Toussaint Egan
Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Deadline announced on Thursday that Lee Jung-Jae, who starred in the first season of Netflix’s international breakout hit Squid Game, is set to star in Disney’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. He will join Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), who was previously announced to star in the series back in July.

Leslye Headland, co-creator of the Netflix series Russian Doll, is attached as the series’ showrunner, writer, and director. Details regarding Lee’s character and the series’ plot are scant, with The Acolyte has been previously described as a “mystery-thriller” set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Lee Jung-Jae, a veteran actor known in South Korea for his movie and television career spanning almost three decades, joins the likes of Donnie Yen, Iko Uwais, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Marie Tran, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Ming-Na Wen as prominent Asian actors who have joined the sci-fi franchise since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

Lee, who is set to reprise his role as the former gambling addict Seong Gi-hun in the second season of Squid Game, has garnered numerous accolades for his performance, including a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

